The lunchtime music series Sandwiches with a Side of Jam returned with a bang to downtown Kankakee’s train depot.

More than 150 people took to the Harold & Jean Milner Festival Square on Wednesday afternoon to enjoy music and order lunch from two local food trucks.

The first of three events, hosted one Wednesday each month of summer, featured music performed by Three’s a Crowd and food by Mia Bella’s Wood Fired Pizza and Mac’s BBQ. The turnout saw both food trucks sell out of food.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

