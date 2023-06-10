Numerous attendees line up for food vendors and listen to music performed by Three’s a Crowd on Wednesday during the year’s first installment of Sandwiches with a Side of Jam, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library at the Harold & Jean Milner Festival Square in downtown Kankakee. See more photos on A12.
More than 100 people listen to live music and enjoy lunch Wednesday during the year's first installment of Sandwiches with a Side of Jam, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library at the Harold & Jean Milner Festival Square in downtown Kankakee. The first of three events, hosted one Wednesday each month of summer, featured music performed by Three’s a Crowd and food by Mia Bella's Wood Fired Pizza and Mac's BBQ.
Three’s a Crowd band members, from left, Renauard Richie, Jerek Blevins and LeVar Kellogg perform Wednesday for a large crowd during the year's first installment of Sandwiches with a Side of Jam, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library at the Harold & Jean Milner Festival Square in downtown Kankakee.
The lunchtime music series Sandwiches with a Side of Jam returned with a bang to downtown Kankakee’s train depot.
More than 150 people took to the Harold & Jean Milner Festival Square on Wednesday afternoon to enjoy music and order lunch from two local food trucks.
The first of three events, hosted one Wednesday each month of summer, featured music performed by Three’s a Crowd and food by Mia Bella’s Wood Fired Pizza and Mac’s BBQ. The turnout saw both food trucks sell out of food.
The free event, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library, is held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will return July 12 and Aug. 9.
On July 12, Kelli Bonomo will hit the stage with lunch available from The Neighborhood Kitchen and Martinez Tacos.
And on Aug. 9, Shelby Ryan will perform with lunch available from Brother George’s BBQ and Crème of the Crop.
Festival Square is at 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. In the event of rain, concerts will be held on the depot’s patio. For more information, call the library at 815-939-4564.
