BOURBONNAIS — Niro’s Gyros in Bourbonnais has called 275 S. Main St. home for the past several years, and its owner wants to make it clear that is his only local business location.
Aiman Kassar, of Monee, has been the owner-operator of the 1,700-square-foot restaurant near Olivet Nazarene University for the past four years.
A recent announcement by Northfield Square mall management regarding a Niro’s Gyros opening there has led to confusion.
Simply put: There are two businesses in Bradley and Bourbonnais which operate under the same name — Niro’s Gyros.
The Niro’s in Bourbonnais is owned by Kassar. He had once operated the Great Steak & Potato and the A&W All American Food restaurants in Northfield Square’s food court.
However, he is not running the Niro’s in the mall. That business is being run by Jose Bobadilla, of Manteno. He had operated the restaurant in Manteno for about four years, he said, before it closed in May.
Bobadilla said a few years ago, his restaurant’s name was changed to Max Niro’s Gyros. He acknowledged there have been customers who think the two restaurants are under the same ownership, but he tries to remove the confusion.
In the Oct. 11 Heard on the Street business column, which appeared in the Daily Journal, it was incorrectly reported the Bourbonnais restaurant was operated by Bobadilla.
Kassar said the confusion is having a negative impact on his business. He said people who believe he is operating both locations have expressed their frustrations to him before learning he is not the owner of the mall site.
Kassar said the locations are not linked in any way.
“If someone has a poor experience, they come to me, and I’m getting blamed,” he said. “I’m trying to improve my business. I know my loyal customers. ... I’m not sure how to deal with an issue like this.”
There restaurants with the same name and separated only by about 1.5 miles. Kassar fears if someone has a negative experience at the mall location, they will hesitate returning to his Main Street restaurant.
“Something like this can break you (your business),” he said. “I use high-end ingredients. Two weeks ago, I added a fried chicken (traditional, spicy or lemon pepper seasoning) to expand my customer base.”
Kassar said he hopes customers realize these are two different businesses.
“Running a business like this takes my time and energy,” he said. “I don’t need this headache. This sucks the air out of me. I’m trying to do the best job I can do.”
