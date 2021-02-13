KANKAKEE — The Salvation Army of Kankakee County is opening its free income tax filing assistance program again this year. This program is in collaboration with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA).
Free tax preparation and free e-filing are available for those with low to moderate income, typically less than $58,000 gross for the year.
The program is offered at The Salvation Army Worship & Community Center, 543 E. Court St., Kankakee.
Appointments are required and can be made at sakankakee.org or calling 815-933-8421 and following the prompts. Face coverings must be worn to appointments.
Only the necessary filer(s) should attend the appointment. They ask that you do not bring children or other additional persons. If experiencing symptoms of illness, a client will not be able to attend their appointment.
Appointment times are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, starting Feb. 15 and ending April 15.
For information on what to bring to your appointment, visit sakankakee.org.
Last year, the free program assisted filing 798 returns with the help of 11 volunteers giving 1,150 hours of service.
