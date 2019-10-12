The Salvation Army of Kankakee seeks assistance with its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). The IRS promotes this program that involves volunteers helping community members who cannot afford professional tax assistance.
The VITA program helps those with low-to-moderate incomes. Trained volunteers can explain special credits and deductions and how people may claim them on their tax returns. Volunteers will help individuals complete and electronically file their returns – all for free.
College students, homemakers, members of volunteer or community organizations, retirees, businessmen and businesswomen are among those who have volunteered. Volunteers receive free instruction and all training and certification materials necessary to prepare basic income tax returns. Training will begin January of 2020. Online training is also available at the IRS website.
Those interested in getting involved can obtain more more information by calling The Salvation Army at 815-933-8421.
