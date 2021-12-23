The Salvation Army of Kankakee County reports that it's struggling to meet its fundraising target for its Christmas Red Kettle Campaign.
As of Wednesday, the nonprofit was 37 percent short of its overall campaign goal of $228,200, according to a press release. As of that date, it had raised a total of $143,959.
The Salvation Army says it has continued to see an increase in demand for services, which include feeding programs, shelter and housing programs, utility assistance, and free income tax assistance. The holiday assistance programs alone, which provide Christmas dinners and toys for local families, saw an increase of 70 more households in 2021 than the previous year, according to the release.
Programs like these that help those in the most need in Kankakee County are supported by the success of the Red Kettle Campaign each year, the nonprofit said. If the campaign goal is not reached, the programs and services suffer, which means fewer people receive the help they need.
You can donate by mail at P.O. Box 1764, Kankakee IL, 60901; or online at salarmy.us/kankakeeredkettle or sakankakee.org. You can also give to any red kettle you see with a bell ringer at various storefronts around the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.