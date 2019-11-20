BRADLEY — A Salvation Army red kettle was stolen on Tuesday morning outside Big Lots on South Kennedy Drive in Bradley.
The bell ringer went to the restroom, and when they returned, the kettle was gone.
“It’s sad,” said Lt. T. Scott Parnell, of The Salvation Army of Kankakee. “I assume whoever stole from The Salvation Army was desperate.”
The cost for a replacement kettle is $35, but there was no way of knowing how much money was in the kettle at the time. Parnell said he’s heard of kettles being stolen in other cities, but this is the first time it’s happened since he has been with the Kankakee nonprofit.
The Bradley police department was contacted and a report was filed. Parnell said they can’t let the theft deter The Salvation Army’s mission.
“We can’t stop,” he said. “We’re going to keep on going, and, maybe, whoever took it really needed it.”
Anyone who has any information about the theft is asked to contact The Salvation Army or the Bradley police.
