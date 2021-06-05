KANKAKEE – The Salvation Army of Kankakee County is holding an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 8 for anyone interested in volunteering with the Emergency Disaster Services Team. The information meeting will take place at The Salvation Army Corps & Community Center, 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
Emergency Disaster Services Teams are comprised of volunteers who serve in mobile units responding to local emergencies and natural disasters. These volunteer teams are often the first relief team on hand, providing for the physical, spiritual and emotional needs of affected families and individuals, as well as relief workers and emergency personnel.
Those interested in being trained to join the local EDS Team or simply wanting to obtain more information are encouraged to attend. Any questions can be directed to Corps Officer Lt. T. Scott Parnell at 815-933-8421 ext. 1103 or Corps Officer Lt. Makayla Parnell at 815-933-8421 ext. 1102.
