NAPERVILLE — The Salvation Army and Nicor Gas are partnering to provide emergency assistance and homelessness prevention through Shield of Caring, a new program that will help individuals and families to pay their natural gas utility bills and meet other basic needs.
To serve those hardest hit by the pandemic, Nicor Gas has contributed $5 million to The Salvation Army, which will distribute the financial assistance through its corps community centers and service extension units in 37 counties in Nicor’s service territory.
The funding will assist residential customers who are past due on their natural gas utility bill and report a financial hardship, such as a job loss, illness, military deployment or disability.
“Shield of Caring is an expansion of our longstanding partnership with The Salvation Army and another way we can support our customers in their time of need,” said John O. Hudson III, president and CEO of Nicor Gas. “No one should have to make the tough choices about which bills to pay.”
The multi-year partnership is estimated to help more than 25,000 families, according to a press release. Nicor Gas residential customers with an income below 400 percent of the federal poverty level will be eligible to receive a grant of up to $250 once every two years to apply to their past-due account balances. A portion of the funds will also support The Salvation Army’s basic needs programs.
“Many continue to experience a heightened risk of falling below the poverty line due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic,” said Lt. Col. Lonneal Richardson, divisional commander for The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division. “We believe the most important action we can take to assist vulnerable individuals is to help keep them in their homes, especially as one in three households in Illinois is at risk of eviction.”
Nicor Gas residential customers can apply online for a grant at shieldofcaring.com or by calling their local Salvation Army corps community center.
