In a sure sign that Christmas is right around the corner, the red kettles for the Kankakee Corps of the Salvation Army go out on Friday.
Monday, the Salvation Army kicked off the annual drive with a ceremony in the chapel at the corps center at 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. The goal this year is to raise $228,000 to help fund Salvation Army services throughout the year. The kettles will remain out through Christmas Eve.
Harry and Deborah Bond, of Bourbonnais, long active in several area charities, are the honorary chairs of this year’s drive.
Harry Bond remembered growing up in Decatur, Ill. He said his dad would never pass a red kettle without donating all the change from his pockets.
While the nonprofit still has the iconic red kettles at locations throughout the community, it now has “virtual” online kettles as a way for people to give if they pass a kettle and don’t have cash. They can also set up a kettle and ask others to give. You can donate to a virtual kettle at bit.ly/KCredkettle.
The traditional kettles will be out at 10 locations: “Our best locations from last year,” says Scott Parnell, one of two Salvation Army lieutenants at Kankakee along with wife Makayla.
Businesses or groups can sponsor a kettle for a day for $250 or sponsor all the kettles for one day for $2,000. Their name will be placed on top of the sponsored kettles.
The kettles will generally be manned from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. No ringing on Sundays or Mondays. Despite the days off, Parnell says, 2,000 hours of help is needed for this year’s campaign. Volunteers can sign up at Registertoring.com. “Every penny counts,” Parnell says.
The hope is to get more volunteers, both individuals and groups. What Parnell wants to avoid is the sight where the kettle is out, but there is no one to man it.
Bond, a campaign chair this year, is currently the chairman of the board at Riverside Medical Center, as well as the vice chair of the Workforce Investment Board. He knows, he said, that the work of the Salvation Army is more than just giving out groceries or meals.
“What they do,” Bond says, “improves the health of the community. It’s more than just passing out meals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.