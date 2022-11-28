2021-angel-tree-sal-4.jpg

The Salvation Army of Kankakee County’s Angel Tree stands inside Northfield Square Mall. Tags hang on the tree with information on a local child in need of items for Christmas.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Every year a number of trees spruce up throughout the county that extend a branch to give back. These trees exist to give individuals the opportunity to spread joy through giving.

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

Each year, The Salvation Army of Kankakee County’s Angel Tree is on display at Northfield Square mall. The tree is adorned with tags each listing information on a local child in need of items around the holidays.

