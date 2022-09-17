ASHKUM — Dozens of firefighters from area departments showed up to honor Ashkum firefighter Jeff Hanson on Tuesday during his memorial service at the Ashkum School Gym at Trinity Church.

Hanson, 46, of Ashkum, passed away Sept. 8, after a courageous seven-month cancer battle.

Hanson served his community as the Ashkum Village Maintenance Supervisor as well as a volunteer firefighter until his last days. The 1994 graduate of Central High School is survived by his wife, Lisa, and two daughters, Sydney and Brenna, whom he cheered on at all their Comets events.

