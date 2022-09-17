ASHKUM — Dozens of firefighters from area departments showed up to honor Ashkum firefighter Jeff Hanson on Tuesday during his memorial service at the Ashkum School Gym at Trinity Church.
Hanson, 46, of Ashkum, passed away Sept. 8, after a courageous seven-month cancer battle.
Hanson served his community as the Ashkum Village Maintenance Supervisor as well as a volunteer firefighter until his last days. The 1994 graduate of Central High School is survived by his wife, Lisa, and two daughters, Sydney and Brenna, whom he cheered on at all their Comets events.
In addition to loving the community he served, Hanson was a die-hard, lifelong Cubs fan and a skilled woodworker — once crafting a wooden bat flag to donate The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation.
Donations in his honor have been directed to The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation or the Ashkum Township Fire Department.
“Jeff had an open heart for everyone he met. He never knew a stranger,” his obituary reads. “He was forgiving, kind, hilarious and loyal.”
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.