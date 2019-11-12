Oorahs echoed through the Veterans Hall as the Marines’ Hymn ended. Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard veterans perked up and sang along as their branch’s songs rang out.
The lively sing-a-long, thanks to local husband-and-wife musical duo Tim Rehmer and Nan Havens of St. George brought smiles to everyone in the room Monday at the Manteno Veterans Home.
The Armed Forces Medley, also known as the Armed Forces Salute, pays tribute to each branch of the military as it melds the march songs into one harmonious piece.
Guest speaker retired U.S. Navy Capt. James Wiltshire gave a similar tribute to the servicemen and women in front of him.
“Neither the period nor the length of your service matters. It doesn’t matter if you were Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force or Coast Guard,” Wiltshire said. “It doesn’t matter if you are older or younger. Your sacrifice and service to our country are important.”
That importance was echoed by the actions of several community groups that day.
Students from Liberty Intermediate School opened the ceremony by visiting with the veterans, gifting them hand-made cards and singing the national anthem.
Kankakee-based Marine Corps Color Guard Detachment 1253 posted the colors and performed the 21-gun salute in the frigid weather.
Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton arrived to thank the veterans for their service on behalf of the state and Governor J.B. Pritzker.
Lastly, the Tinley Park chapter of the American Veterans Motorcycle Riders Association donated the proceeds of their annual run, which amounted to more than $12,000, for the Manteno Veterans Home.
Funds the veterans more than deserve, the home’s administrator Tanya Smith said.
“Who are veterans?” Wiltshire proposed in his speech. “They are those who answered the call of their country in times of peace or great conflict. They stepped forward, signed up and swore an oath to defend our nation. Today, we come to honor them.”
