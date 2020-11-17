BOURBONNAIS — The discussion of the proposed sale of the village of Bourbonnais’ wastewater treatment system to Aqua Illinois continued at the village’s regular board meeting on Monday.
Trustees heard the first reading of the ordinance allowing for the sale to Aqua Illinois for $32.1 million. The trustees will vote on whether or not to approve the sale at their Dec. 7 meeting.
Officials from the village and Aqua have been in discussions for the last year. If trustees approve the sale, approval from the Illinois Commerce Commission would still be needed.
“Aqua values our existing partnership with the village and looks forward to any opportunity to further serve the residents and businesses of Bourbonnais,” Aqua Illinois President Craig Blanchette told the Daily Journal in October.
Currently, residents pay a flat rate of $42 per month to the village for sewer service. If Aqua were to take ownership of the facility, it would charge according to usage/consumption by each resident.
“Most people will see a decrease,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “Right now with the flat rate, whether there was a household of two people or a household of six people, they were both paying the same.”
Administrator Mike Van Mill said selling the system would fortify the financial position of the village. Funds would help improve infrastructure, allow the village to replace current sidewalks and add sidewalks in heavy traffic areas such as Career Center Road. Funds would be made available to complete a proposed village-wide trail system.
Some of the sale funds would be used on the village’s proposed Community Campus Plan, which aims to upgrade the area around the village’s municipal building/community center.
“This would give the village financial muscle for the future,” Van Mill said.
If the village would keep the system, Van Mill said an estimated $9 million to $12 million needed to rehab it would fall on the village’s shoulders.
Van Mill said the sale to Aqua would allow the village to offer a 25 percent property tax rebate to residents. That would be $80 savings for the owner of a home valued at $200,000.
Former finance director Michael Wolf said talks about selling the system to Aqua first came up in 2011-12.
Wolf retired last year but works as a consultant on projects for the village.
“When we were looking at all the alternatives, the sale of the system made the most sense. It had the most certainty,” Wolf said.
