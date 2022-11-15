SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Democrats have said they will be addressing the controversial SAFE-T Act during the veto session, but what changes will be made remains to be seen.

The Pretrial Fairness Act provision of the law abolishes cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the only state to do so.

Democrats have said they plan to change some language in the legislation but don’t plan to overhaul it and will keep in place the bail provision.

