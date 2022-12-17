Jim Rowe (copy)

Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is leading a lawsuit from 58 counties claiming Illinois' SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. 

 Daily Journal/David Volden

KANKAKEE — Did the way the SAFE-T Act became law violate the state’s constitution?

That question will be argued before chief judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit, Thomas Cunnington, in the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Cunnington will make his decision before the end of the year.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you