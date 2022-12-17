KANKAKEE — Did the way the SAFE-T Act became law violate the state’s constitution?
That question will be argued before chief judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit, Thomas Cunnington, in the Kankakee County Courthouse.
The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Cunnington will make his decision before the end of the year.
The hearing comes 11 days before a crucial part of the bill, the Pretrial Fairness Act, which will abolish cash bail, will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
The SAFE-T Act, or Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, was signed into law by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February 2021.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe filed the lawsuit questioning the act’s constitutionality Sept. 16.
It was one of 58 lawsuits filed by Illinois state’s attorneys that since have been consolidated into one.
The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction based upon the SAFE-T Act violating the Illinois Constitution; violating the single-subject law; violating separation of powers; being unconstitutionally vague; and violating the three-readings requirement, Rowe said.
Illinois courts might grant a permanent injunction if the party seeking the injunction shows that: It has a clear and ascertainable right in need of protection; it is likely to suffer irreparable harm without relief; and no adequate remedy at law exists.
Pritzker has said the legislation supports police departments with funds and equipment such as body cameras, and that the elimination of cash bail will prevent low-level criminals from sitting in jail for months. Illinois will be the first state in the country to eliminate cash bail.
CONSOLIDATE LAWSUITS
On Oct. 31, the Illinois State Supreme Court ordered all SAFE-T Act civil lawsuits pending across Illinois be consolidated into the Circuit Court of Kankakee County.
The court’s order consolidated the counties’ civil lawsuit against the State of Illinois asking that HB3653, the SAFE-T Act, be declared unconstitutional.
Kankakee County’s case became the lead case statewide as Rowe was the first state’s attorney to file suit challenging it.
The Supreme Court named Rowe, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow and the state’s attorneys of Kendall, Vermilion, Sangamon and McHenry counties as the lead counsel.
The lawsuit is brought against Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, House Speaker Emanuel Christopher Welch and Senate President Don Harmon in their official capacities.
Earlier this month, the Illinois General Assembly passed a bill amending parts of the act, including the crucial Pretrial Fairness Act. It is third amendment since the act was passed.
The current cash bail system will be replaced by a judge weighing an individual’s risk to the community and potential to flee in deciding whether to revoke pretrial release, according to a Capitol News Illinois story.
The Pretrial Fairness Act’s opponents have argued that the list of pretrial detention circumstances is too limiting for judges, according to a Capitol News Illinois story, even after changes expanded the list of offenses in which a judge can deny pretrial release.
Advocates, however, say that presuming pretrial release for lesser, nonviolent offenses will produce more thorough hearings before conviction, the Capitol News Illinois story said.
VIOLATES STATE CONSTITUTION?
Rowe, the Kankakee County state’s attorney since December 2016, noted when the lawsuit was filed in September that every previous amendment to the state’s constitution has been accomplished by referendum vote of the people.
Amendments to the current bail section of the constitution were adopted by referendum vote in 1982, Rowe said.
In 2014, voters approved amendments to the Victim’s Rights Act [Article 1, Section 8.1], also by referendum vote of the people, he added.
Rowe argues legislators who voted for the SAFE-T Act in January 2021 “ignored this process and attempted to amend the Illinois Constitution by denying voters the right to decide and instead placing the decision unconstitutionally and solely in the hands of legislators.”
“The SAFE-T Act has effectively amended this section of the Illinois Constitution without a referendum vote of the people,” he said when he filed the lawsuit Sept. 16. “The Legislature does not have that power. This lawsuit and the Illinois Constitution beg our legislators to do what is right and follow the process: give the people their right to vote.”
Pritzker has said the lawsuit is a weak attempt to protect the status quo that lets murderers and abusers pay their way out of jail.
“The SAFE-T Act not only prevents that from happening, but also provides law officers the tools they need to fight crime, like body cameras, additional training and access to mental health care,” Pritzker said in September when the lawsuit was filed. “Victims’ rights organizations support the law and the state will defend creating a more equitable criminal justice system in court.”
STATE’S RESPONSE
The state’s motion for a summary judgment argues the plaintiffs cannot meet their heavy burden of proof to show that the SAFE-T Act as a whole or its pretrial release provisions in particular violate the Illinois Constitution.
The plaintiffs’ challenges to the SAFE-T-Act’s pretrial release provisions are not justiciable, the motion added, because these provisions govern criminal defendants — not state’s attorneys and sheriffs.
“Indeed, if plaintiffs’ roles as law enforcement officers were sufficient to establish standing here, they would have standing to challenge virtually every Illinois statute relating to the criminal justice system simply because they disagree with the legislature’s policy choices,” the motion said.
“Second, because the SAFE-T Act’s pretrial release provisions are enforced by judges to individual criminal cases and not by any of the named defendants, the proper forum for plaintiffs to raise their constitutional challenges is in those individual cases,” the motion continued.
The defendants’ motion added, “the SAFE-T Act’s pretrial release provisions do not violate any aspect of the Illinois Constitution.”
The defendants argued in the motion that the bail provision confers a right on criminal defendants to access pretrial release (subject to certain exceptions) without requiring courts to impose monetary bail.
“Plaintiffs’ interpretation would transform an important constitutional protection for defendants into its exact opposite: a bail mandate that forbids release without payment,” the motion said.
“Just as importantly, this novel interpretation would contradict Illinois’s current system of pretrial release on personal recognizance, under which courts routinely release criminal defendants without imposing monetary bail,’’ the motion said.
“The Court should reject plaintiffs’ argument because it contradicts the text, history and purpose of the bail provision,” the motion said.
