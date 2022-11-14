KANKAKEE — Arguments will be heard Dec. 7 in a civil lawsuit in Kankakee County filed by 58 Illinois counties regarding the legality of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act.

The SAFE-T Act was signed into law by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February 2021.

A crucial part of the bill, the Pretrial Fairness Act, will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

