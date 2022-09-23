SPRINGFIELD — A consensus is forming that there needs to be clarifications to the SAFE-T Act set to take effect in Illinois in the new year, but whether any changes will be substantive is still up in the air.

The measure has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks, despite being passed in the final hours of the previous Illinois General Assembly that ended in January 2021. Alongside a host of regulations on police activity, the law set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023, also does away with cash bail for a host of offenses.

During a Springfield City Council meeting this week, city officials heard from lobbyist Art Turner about expectations that lawmakers will return in the fall session as early as the week after the Nov. 8 election to address various issues

