KANKAKEE — The city of Kankakee, Kankakee School District 111 and the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties are making progress on an agreement to start a Safe Neighborhood Home in the city’s Second Ward.
The three government entities plan on passing a memorandum of understanding during their January board meetings to begin the program, which aims to decrease violence in problem areas.
Area officials decided to start the program after seeing Rockford’s success with two homes. In Rockford, the homes offer social services and offices for police officials to mitigate crime in neighborhoods.
Kankakee is focused on opening a similar home in the Second Ward because of recent violence, including a school bus getting caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue in September.
“Everybody is very passionate about this project,” said Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of Kankakee’s Community Development Agency. “We have all the support from the leadership of these three groups. We just have to approve it at our meetings.”
Local officials hope to have the project running in March. Next week, they will do a walk-through of five homes in the Second Ward to determine if one can be rehabbed through federal funding. The goal of the program is to ultimately sell the home after neighborhood issues have been addressed.
