...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Slippery travel due to snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during this
morning's commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of one half
inch to locally one inch per hour are expected to occur during
this morning's commute. Visibility will be as low as one half
mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Brenden N. Noel, of rural Danforth, Friday, on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for the charge of violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.
The 30-year-old Noel was wanted on 11 outstanding arrest warrants out of the state of Alabama charging him with numerous felonies, including sexual extortion, electronic solicitation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a child by computer and possession and/or possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Noel remains in the Iroquois County Jail awaiting extradition to Alabama, the release said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
