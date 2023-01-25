Cops

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Brenden N. Noel, of rural Danforth, Friday, on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for the charge of violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.

The 30-year-old Noel was wanted on 11 outstanding arrest warrants out of the state of Alabama charging him with numerous felonies, including sexual extortion, electronic solicitation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a child by computer and possession and/or possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Noel remains in the Iroquois County Jail awaiting extradition to Alabama, the release said.

Reporter

