The first Momence Gladiolus Festival queen was crowned in 1938. The first Glad Fest princess was crowned in 1949.
On Wednesday, the newest chapter in the long tradition unfolded as Dixie Duncan, 16, the daughter of Doug and Stacy Duncan, of Momence, was crowned queen, and Josie Rae Ford, 9, the daughter of Matthew and Nicole Ford, of Momence, was crowned princess.
The 82nd annual Glad Fest began as always with the Queen and Princess Coronation at the Momence High School Field. It continues today and through Sunday. The schedule is as follows:
Today
6:30 p.m.: Kids parade on Washington Street
7 to 11 p.m.: Carnival rides provided by Swyear Amusements at Jeneir School grounds, admission $1 for children ages 12 and older
Friday
12:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Glad Fest logo T-shirt tie-dyeing at the reviewing stand; no charge while supplies last
3 p.m.: Glad Run for Children, reviewing stand
5:30 p.m.: Parade of Old Cars
6 p.m.: Main Street Parade
6:30 to 11 p.m.: Carnival provided by Swyear Amusements at Jeneir School ground, admission $1
8:30 p.m. to midnight: Beer garden
9 p.m. to midnight: River Street stage, admission $5
Saturday
8 a.m.: 5K and 10K River Run sponsored by the Lions Club
8 to 3 p.m.: Car show, flea, craft and antique market at Momence Island Park, admission $3
3 p.m.: Grand Street Parade
4 to 10:30 p.m.: Carnival provided by Swyear Amusements at Jeneir School ground, admission $1
8 p.m. to midnight: Beer garden
8 p.m. to midnight: High Anxiety, River Street stage, admission $5
10 p.m.: Glad Fest 31 Day early bird raffle drawing, River Street Stage
Sunday
8 to 3 p.m.: Car show, flea, craft and antique market at Momence Island Park, admission $3
11 a.m.: Beer and Bloody Mary garden
Noon to 4 p.m.: Adult bean bag tournament and beer garden
