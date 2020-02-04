Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — A two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 17 east of Kankakee on Monday sent both drivers to the hospital with minor injuries.
Illinois State Police District 21 said the crash occurred at 8:25 a.m. on Route 17 at Skyline (4000E) Road.
Police said a preliminary investigation indicated a 2014 Ford Escape was southbound on Skyline Road, approached the intersection stopped at the stop sign and continued through the intersection without yielding to a 2011 Ford Fusion traveling west on Route 17. The Fusion, operated by a 31-year-old woman from Kankakee, crashed into the Ford Escape.
The driver of the Ford Escape, Frank A. Beggs, 66, of St. Anne, was issued tickets for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and damage to a state sign.
