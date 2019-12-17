Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct time the crash occurred and the results of a preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police.
KANKAKEE — Terry A. Rosenthal, of Gardner, died from injuries he sustained when his car crashed with a semi-tractor trailer on Illinois Route 113 in Kankakee County on Tuesday.
Rosenthal, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coroner Bob Gessner said. The accident occurred at 5:24 a.m.
A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police indicated Rosenthal was eastbound on Route 113 at approximately 3900W Road. His 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt went off the road and into a ditch, then overcorrected and came back onto to the road and into the path of a westbound 2013 Freightliner semi, which struck the Cobalt.
