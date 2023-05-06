Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — Kankakee County leaders joined Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday in announcing the start of improvements to the intersection of Illinois Route 50 and Armour Road.

Near retail shopping, lodging and CSL Behring, Kankakee County’s largest employer, the intersection is one of Kankakee County’s most congested traffic locations.

