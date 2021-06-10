ST. ANNE — The Rotary Club of Bradley-Bourbonnais announces the “It’s Always the 16th Annual” Rotary Golf Classic, happening on Thursday, July 22, at Oak Springs Golf Course at 6740 E. 3500S Road, St. Anne.
There will be a hole-in-one promotion, a putting contest to benefit the new Rotary 609 and $100 gift cards for men’s and women’s longest drive and closest to the pin.
The cost is $90 per person and $350 for a foursome. Hole sponsorship opportunities are currently available. Day of the event registration is at 11 a.m. with an 11:30 a.m. lunch. The shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m. and immediately following the golf portion of the outing includes prizes and a social hour.
For more information, visit bbrotary.com.
