{div class=”obituary-text edit” data-server-action=”/obituaries/Rose-Ciaccio/ProcessUpdateTributeObituary” data-editclass=”edit-obituary” data-fieldtype=”textarea”}KANKAKEE — The Rev. Charles Wheeler, the former longtime pastor of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, understood the pecking order when it came to this Kankakee church.
He was somewhere behind Rose Mary Ciaccio in terms of church hierarchy when it came to St. Rose.
He never objected to his place in line when it came to Rose Mary, Wheeler noted late this week.
“She was always overbooked. She always had more on her plate than I did,” he chuckled. “There were three things I knew for certain with Rose Mary: She loved being Italian, being Catholic and being a member of St. Rose. She was a great woman, a wonderful person.”
Rose Mary Ciaccio died Monday at Citadel Care Center in Kankakee. She was 91.
She was an employee for 31 years at the former downtown Kankakee Alden’s Department Store. Her retail career at Alden’s included being a clothing buyer and a fashion consultant. Following her lengthy Alden’s career, for 10 years she owned and operated Secrets Boutique in the Meadowview Shopping Center in Kankakee.
She simply did not operate Secrets Boutique, however. She became an active member in the Meadowview Council, which provided oversight for the shopping complex along Kennedy Drive, constantly offering suggestions as to how the complex could better serve the region.
But it was her more than 70-year membership with St. Rose, a church were she and her late husband, Anthony, were dedicated members and faithfully supported and attended, which she was largely known.
She was a member of the St. Rose Parish Pastoral Council, served with the Catholic Christian Women (CCW) organization and was its 2006 “Woman of the Year.” She also was involved with the American Cancer Society, Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra, Easter Seal Society, Sons of Italy and Zonta International, among other organizations.
“She was totally involved and dedicated to St. Rose,” Rev. Wheeler said. “She was Catholic all the way. She was such a good Christian. She was generous with what she had.”
Fittingly, her funeral service will be held at the church she help save from closing when the Joliet Diocese said the church had to merge with St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in west Kankakee.
It was through her and several other dedicated St. Rose parishioners who pushed to have the church remain open, at least on an occasional basis.
Because of the health issues surrounding COVID-19, a date and time for the service has not been set.
“She lived to be around people, talking to people, helping people. That is what made her most happy,” said son, Gary. “In her later years I had to work to slow her down. She always wanted to be doing things.”
And she always wanted as many people included as possible. Her family extended far beyond her children, niece, nephews and grandchildren. She was always welcoming others into her circle, Gary said.
“She believed in serving people. That we are supposed to do, she would always say. She wanted people to get out of their own comfort zone,” he said.
She also was well known for never leaving her home without being entirely made up, meaning make-up, perfumes and a Sunday-best outfit.
Amy Jarvis, one of 25 nieces and nephews for “Auntie Rose,” explained Aunt Rose’s parents came through Ellis Island, but she was born in the United States and had a great love for her country and community. That fact, she said, it was undoubtedly drove her.
“She just couldn’t help herself. She wanted to be involved and to make a difference,” she said. She noted that when she worked for Alden’s that was a time when most women stayed at home.
“She cared so deeply. She would see where there was a need and provide. If someone was in need, she would do something about it,” Jarvis said. “Anybody she met became part of her family.”
Longtime friend Ann Wheeler became the personal driver for Rose Mary after some physical difficulties took away that privilege.
The two became so close and spent so much time together that Ann eventually joined all the organizations of which Rose Mary was a member.
“We were together nearly every day. She enjoyed life. That’s the best way to say it. She just kept going. She liked to be involved.”
Even though it was clear her friend’s health was failing, Ann said it was still a shock when she learned of her passing.
“You are never quite ready, quite prepared. ... She was quite a lady.”
