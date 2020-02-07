Interested in seeing what takes place with high school robotics teams? Saturday provides a perfect opportunity.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kankakee High School, more than 20 teams from the Kankakee County region as well as the south suburbs will be participating in an event.
Teams from the high schools of Kankakee, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Herscher and Paxton-Buckley-Loda will be on hand.
Admission to the event is free.
