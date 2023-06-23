Road Ranger project

Officials from the village of Bourbonnais, Road Ranger and BEAR Construction Company stirred up dust during Thursday's groundbreaking for Road Ranger's 24th travel center in the state of Illinois. It is located southwest of the Bourbonnais Parkway interchange on Interstate 57.

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Trustee Rick Fischer was sporting his “Imagine Bourbonnais” T-shirt at Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new Road Ranger Travel Center.

“Imagine Bourbonnais” is the title Bourbonnais officials gave the Northern Gateway Project that includes a campaign to move the village of 18,000 into the future.

Thursday’s event is tied into that Imagine Bourbonnais project.

