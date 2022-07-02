KANKAKEE — Kankakee area residents who have traveled past the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue and East River Street likely have seen the transformation at its southeast corner.
The approximately 1-acre parcel has been mostly cleared, making way for the focal point of Kankakee Riverfront Society’s East Riverwalk project.
“Right now Hitchcock Design Group is working with the city team and the project team to nail down final design and engineering,” said Staci Wilken, president of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, the volunteer organization helping drive the project.
The East Riverwalk, with a cost estimated at $3.25 million, includes an entry plaza, streetscape improvements, restroom building, bike racks, a pavilion, kayak-canoe landing, lower riverwalk boat tie-up, a walkway, terraced stone retaining wall, ADA kayak-canoe launch, boathouse renovation, reconstructed archway and stair access among other amenities.
“This is just a start,” Wilken said. “The board is working hard, our committees are continually engaged. We saw both by the city’s and the park district’s unanimous votes to support the agreement that they’re behind this, too.”
The Riverwalk is part of a proposed 4.1-mile stretch along the Kankakee River from the Frank Lloyd Wright Bradley House on Harrison Avenue to the Riverside Medical Center campus on Wall Street.
The stone archway and boathouse will remain part of the East Riverwalk project.
“Both the arch and the stone boathouse were super important to the community, so the effort is to preserve them,” Wilken said. “The arch will be relocated to a different place there. The boathouse, I believe they’re going to open the doors here at some point soon and look into it. I don’t think it has been opened in a long time. No one’s been inside in decades, so that’ll be kind of a cool day and see what’s there.”
The next step for the project is for construction to begin in September of 2023 with a completion date of September of 2025. Those dates are part of the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant requirements, through which the project has gained some funding for engineering.
Wilken said the Riverfront Society has already received $72,000 in private donations for the project. The funding is expected to be 15 to 20 percent from private donations, 40 to 60 percent from tax increment financing (TIF) funds, and 15 to 20 percent in state and federal grants.
EXEC. DIRECTOR SEARCH
The KRS had hoped to have an executive director hired by now. That person will spearhead the funding of the entire project. One person had been interviewed more than once for the position, but turned it down over compensation demands.
“It wasn’t for a lack of excitement,” Wilken said. “The candidate was super excited. There’s some parameters that we’re working within a salary level, but it certainly wasn’t for lack of interest and excitement for the project. ... I think the right person will surface, and we’ll find a good fit.”
The executive director positions would pay a maximum of $105,000 annually, the organization previously announced.
