An aerial, street-view perspective of the concept plan for the East Riverwalk, presented in March 2021.

 Hitchcock Design Group

KANKAKEE — In an effort to gain further funding for the $3.5 million development of the first phase of the Kankakee Riverfront project, Kankakee is applying for a large state grant.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the city administration said it’s seeking a $600,000 Open Spaces Land Acquisition and Development grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The grant application is due Sept. 30.

