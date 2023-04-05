Rendering of East Riverwalk (copy)

A rendering from Hitchcock Design Group shows an aerial view of what the proposed East Riverwalk, off of South Schuyler Avenue and East River Street in Kankakee.

 Currents of Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Not only is the Kankakee River flowing, but so are large contributions toward development to the East Riverwalk.

Only a couple weeks after the riverwalk project received state and federal grant funding in excess of $1 million, the county’s tourism organization approved a $500,000 grant toward the planned $3.25 million riverwalk.

The tourism money was raised through the local hotel tax. In all, the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau awarded $647,500 to 10 organizations and projects.

