KANKAKEE — On an extremely pleasant mid-summer evening, city leadership and about 50 Riverview Association neighbors gathered to discuss a distasteful subject: crime.

The larger-than-anticipated gathering demonstrated, 2nd Ward Alderman David Baron noted at the Thursday meeting, that city residents deeply care about what is taking place and want to help solve community issues.

The ultimate goal, he said, is to identify some strategies which can improve not only issues within the 2nd Ward, but city wide as well.

