Daily Journal staff report
Riverside Healthcare and the Riverside Family Birthing Center welcomed its Kankakee County’s first baby of the year and new decade on Jan. 1.
Baylor Lynn was born at 4:36 a.m. Wednesday to Curtis Marcott and Jessica White, of Sheldon. At birth, Baylor weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches in length.
Riverside Medical Group’s Dr. Grazelda Kwakye-Ackah delivered the baby. Baylor and her parents received a gift basket complimentary of the Riverside Marketplace Gift Shop filled with toys and supplies for the newborn.
