Riverside Healthcare is holding a virtual COVID-19 Vaccine Forum beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday to offer up-to-date information and answer questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
The forum, "Moving the Needle on Vaccines," will feature Riverside Medical Group physicians discussing the latest information about the vaccine and answer questions from the online audience.
Moderator for the event will be Riverside physician and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Keith Moss. Others participating will include Dr. Nadeem Ansari, internal medicine; Dr. Josefina Batista, pediatrics; Dr. Stonewall McCuiston, internal medicine; Dr. Vikas Patel, interventional cardiology; Dr. N'Djamina Robinson, family medicine; and Dr. Saroja Yalamanchili, obstetrics and gynecology.
Phil Kambic, Riverside president and CEO, will provide opening comments.
To register and to send questions to the panelists, visit riversidehealthcare.org/vaccineforum. Registrants will receive a link to access the online event.
