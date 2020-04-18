Photos provided by Lauren Short
Through her work at Riverside Healthcare, Lauren Short has had a front-row seat to the generosity of the Kankakee area. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the hospital has been on the receiving end of an outpouring of support and appreciation from individuals, groups and businesses.
And they’ve snapped pictures of the donations and good deeds every step of the way.
“What I like about [these pictures] is that they highlight the ways our community is coming together and reaching out,” Short said.
Today, we show you just a few of the ways the community has supported Riverside staff and their patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!