KANKAKEE — It is now called “The Tunnel.”
It wasn’t constructed as “The Tunnel.” It was never planned to be “The Tunnel.”
Necessity is said to be the mother of invention and in this case at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, a pathway never designed or foreseen at any stage of development for the fifth floor of the East Tower has become a vital link to providing care for those infected with COVID-19.
The East Tower was a key piece of a massive $65 million construction project and it opened in 2011. The tower’s fifth floor, however, was not completed as a 42-bed patient-care wing until the end of 2017, at a cost of $11 million. The 33,000-square-foot fifth-floor now serves as a 42-bed isolation unit where patients infected with the coronavirus — or those waiting for results of nose swab test confirming the infection — are receiving treatment.
But to enter the isolated unit of the East Tower, Riverside facility management constructed a negative pressure tunnel leading into the negative pressure unit. The tunnel is simply in place to help prevent coronavirus exposure of any kind for the staff or patients in all other areas of the hospital. A negative pressure area dispels the air to the outside rather than recirculating it throughout that area.
It is about 60 feet long and perhaps 10 feet wide and its serves as entry point to help care for those infected by a virus which has had a profound and likely prolonged effect on not only Kankakee County, but the nation and world for months and maybe even years to come.
The tunnel — designed and put into place in about a 24-hour period — provides the link for medical care to those battling the virus that has contributed to 13 deaths in Kankakee County alone. As of mid-week, the hospital had 15 COVID-19 patients and 10 others pending test result confirmation. There were 265 confirmed cases in the entire county.
LESSONS LEARNED
The virus outbreak has been a learning moment for an untold number of people, including Riverside Healthcare president and CEO Phil Kambic.
Prior to the pandemic, Riverside converted seven additional patient rooms to isolation rooms. Kambic said the hospital will look at creating an isolation unit.
“Lessons are being learned. Should we create an isolation unit?” he said. “This will happen again. It helps to be even more ahead of the curve.”
What the hospital accomplished in a span of 24 hours to create the negative pressure rooms is actually quite an accomplishment. Chicago area medical facilities have been struggling with this matter.
“What we did in 24 hours, other hospitals have wrestled with for three weeks,” Kambic said.
Kyle Benoit, Riverside’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, put it another way: “It takes a village to do something like this.”
He added that, of course, new construction helps, complete with new heating and air conditioning systems.
Riverside not only had the staff on hand and local contractors available who could install the needed air-flow mechanisms, but having a nearly brand-new wing — which, of course, has the latest in technology and infrastructure already in place — certainly helped matters move at a lightning pace.
‘NOT IN A MILLION YEARS’
Another key aspect to COVID-19 care, Dr. Keith Moss, the hospital’s chief of staff, noted is the new monitoring system which allows doctors to converse with and view the patient and nursing staff from the nursing station, located outside of the isolation wing. The obvious benefit is the limited exposure to the virus.
Moss explained doctors can literally conduct a physical examination, with the aid of the nursing staff, of course, virtually.
Moss conceded this technology and concept took some getting used to.
“It’s very weird,” he said regarding virtual exams. “I won’t lie to you.”
“But this allows us to have conversations. We can see how they are doing. I can talk to the nurse as well to get a real feel for what is happening. I can check on swelling or things such as that with the aid of the nurse. I know I am getting more and more comfortable doing this,” he said. “But not in a million years did I ever envision practicing medicine like this. But there are a lot of new things that are fantastic.”
Of course, the ultimate goal through all of this is patient care and medical staff safety.
Kelly Frey, a nurse in the isolation ICU, noted nursing duties remain nursing duties, but the environment in which they carry out their functions has certainly been altered.
“Things are not always as textbook as we would like to think. We have to think outside the box quite often,” she noted, adding that the typical patient in the isolation unit a relatively short time — about 2.5 days.
She said perhaps the most difficult aspect of a patient’s stay is not being able to be comforted — in person — by family and friends.
“I’ve always been a believer that having visitors helps a patient recover faster. This has been quite a challenge,” she said.
She noted the hospital has arranged for video for family meeting. “It’s a way of keeping the family connected.”
Paula Pourchot, the infection prevention nurse, said nurses work 12-hour shifts and once they pass through “The Tunnel,” they remain in the isolation area until their shift has concluded. Upon leaving the unit, nurses shower and leave their scrubs there. The hospital disposes of the scrubs.
“This is all about how we keep our people safe. The whole goal is to keep everyone safe. We want to make sure people are comfortable come to work and comfortable going home.”
