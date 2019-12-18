BOURBONNAIS — Riverside Healthcare is planning a $22 million to $24 million expansion to its campus at the intersection of Burns Road and U.S. 45/52 in Bourbonnais.
The health-care provider wants to construct a three-story, 75,000-square-foot medical office that could house about 20 providers.
“We continue to recruit physicians every year, and we have been very successful at bringing in a lot of new physicians to town,” said Phil Kambic, president and CEO of Riverside Healthcare.
“We are out of office space on our main campus in Kankakee. We are out of office space in Bourbonnais. So, we need more physician office space. That’s what precipitated this project moving forward.”
Kambic hopes Riverside will be able to break ground on the project by May 2020 and have it occupational 15 months later.
However, the project’s timeline depends on a drainage project. For years, the campus has had to place sandbags near its assisted-living center to counter flooding during the spring.
The Bourbonnais village board has taken steps toward resolving that issue. On Monday, village trustees completed the first reading of an ordinance that entails the village paying $896,200 to make storm drain improvements near Burns Road and U.S. 45/52.
Village trustees likely will adopt the ordinance in January.
“The village has drainage situations going on now,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “So, we’re looking at doing the project in conjunction with them to get the drainage issue resolved once and forever in the Burns Road and Route 45 area. It’s going to be a big project.”
Schore cautioned that the project would shut down Route 45/52 for a couple weeks.
In addition to building the new medical office facility, Riverside plans on moving its main entrance from U.S. 45/52 to Burns Road in order to relieve traffic congestion.
“Our Bourbonnais campus continues to grow,” Kambic said. “It’s a very busy outpatient campus with lots of physicians and hospital services. We’re excited to get this going out there as well.”
