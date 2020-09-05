KANKAKEE — In more than one way, 2020 is the Year of the Nurse.
The American Nurses Association has named 2020 “Year of the Nurse” in honor of what would be the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, who was considered to be the founder of modern nursing.
Even without the anniversary, 2020 has made it hard to ignore nurses’ contributions to communities.
LaTivia Carr, vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer at Riverside, stood outside the hospital’s emergency department Thursday with a group of nurses gathered for a photo in recognition of the special year.
“I believe that this year has really stood out as a year that nursing has risen to the challenge of providing care during this pandemic,” Carr said. “Our nurses make sacrifices every day, but this year they have gone the extra mile.”
One of the challenges for nurses this year has been that, like everyone else, they didn’t see COVID-19 coming, Carr said.
“While this is our work, we care for patients every day, what we didn’t plan for was this inundation of such a sick population of people,” she said.
Carr said Riverside planned and participated in celebrations throughout the year to highlight nurses’ work, including an honor guard ceremony and a first responders parade.
“To the community, these are the heroes,” Carr said. “While others were able to shelter-in-place at home, these nurses were on the front lines, face to face with COVID-19 addressing the pandemic.”
Diane McGrath, who has been a nurse since 1978, said she has never experienced anything like the COVID-19 pandemic in her more than 40 years as a nurse.
The only similar experience that comes to mind is the 1985 salmonella outbreak in Illinois caused by milk sold from a local store.
“Our pediatric hospital was jam packed,” McGrath recalled. “It was just non-stop. Parents and kids were upset, and it seemed like it was never going to end.”
She recalled back then how nurses worked long hours but pulled together nonetheless.
“Nursing, it’s not for the faint of heart,” she said. “It’s a team sport. At Riverside, we are a team, definitely.”
McGrath said she has been staying positive through the pandemic by finding time to decompress after work. It’s important to tune out news about the virus sometimes, she added.
“After a long day of eight or 10 hours, I’m not going to listen to MSNBC or whatever on the way home,” she said. “I’m going to put music on or whatever it takes for me to relax.”
Brad Boswell, a nurse for 10 years, said he is proud of the way his coworkers have adapted to the pandemic as a team.
He said the experience has made them more aware of their own safety and the safety of their patients.
“It’s a testimony to how important it is to consider the things you can’t see. When you’re talking about infection, that’s invisible,” Boswell said. “As nurses, we use our eyes so much when we are assessing our patients… but this is something different all together because you can’t see it.”
Heather Davis, a nurse at Riverside for 11 years, said that while this year has been unusual, the positive has been that nurses are thinking outside the box in terms of nursing practices and adapting to evolving guidance.
One challenge has been dealing with public perceptions of the pandemic and steering people away from unverified information to official sources such as the CDC, she said.
“I think a lot of times the public is very unsure of things,” Davis said. “They are getting a lot of information, so they are constantly asking questions based on things they are hearing from outside sources that may or may not be factual.”
Each time there is a disease outbreak, nurses come together to face it, Davis added.
Whitney Trevino, also a Riverside nurse for 11 years, added that while the unknowns of the pandemic have added some stress to the job, she has seen the nurses she works with adapt well to the pressure.
“Everyone has shined through it, actually,” Trevino said. “People here went above and beyond to take care of these patients.”
