KANKAKEE — A hospital room might not have been the venue Mindy Garrelts Heavilin dreamed of getting married in since she was a little girl, but an impromptu wedding at Riverside — where her terminally ill mother could be by her side — turned out to be better than the bride or her family could have imagined.
On March 4, Mindy Garrelts, 26, and Dustin Heavilin, 25, both of Sibley, were married in the intensive care unit at Riverside Hospital, where Mindy’s mother was being treated for renal failure after a seven-year cancer battle, in a ceremony orchestrated by Riverside nurses.
The bride’s grandfather officiated the wedding, and her father walked her down the aisle. The groom’s mother was also present and helped the bride to put on her wedding dress. About 10 immediate family members attended in total.
Angela Garrelts, 48, of Milford, who worked as a home health and hospice nurse, was diagnosed with renal cell cancer in 2015. She was being treated at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America before transferring to Riverside to be closer to home.
Angela was discharged to hospice days after seeing her daughter’s wedding and died at home the following week on March 10.
Mindy, who is also a registered nurse, recalled the night her mother arrived at Riverside.
She noted that the nurses did such a great job making her mother feel comfortable, the family finally felt OK with going home to get some rest.
“We got there at 11 at night, almost midnight, and pretty much ever since we hit the doors, it was probably the best care I’ve seen, and I work in healthcare myself,” she said. “I haven’t seen that much good-quality care for a patient in a long time.”
With how dedicated Angela was to taking care of others, it was only fitting she was able to receive such care at the end of her life.
“She did her work 24/7. She was even working when she was in the hospital, if that tells you anything,” Mindy said. “It didn’t matter how sick she was, if we were on vacation; if anyone needed help, she took time out of her day to help them and make their lives easier.”
When nothing more could be done to improve Angela’s condition, Riverside nurses reached out to Mindy and her father about having a small wedding ceremony at the hospital.
“That was what was making my mom want to hold on longer, because she wanted to make it to my wedding,” Mindy said.
Everywhere the family turned, someone was volunteering to help make the day special.
“[The nurses] went to Hobby Lobby and got every single decoration imaginable,” Mindy said. “They told me I didn’t have to worry about anything, just to bring me, my dress, and if I had like my bouquet or anything, and do my makeup and that’s about it. I said OK.”
In the rush of the unexpected ceremony, Dustin forgot to bring a suit jacket, so one of the hospital administrators lent his jacket for the groom to wear.
A hospital patient who heard about the wedding provided a cake for the occasion from a family member who is a baker.
One of the nurses who used to be a beautician offered to do Mindy’s and Angela’s hair. A security guard brought Mindy flowers.
The chief nursing officer helped Mindy pick out a song to walk down the aisle to with her father.
“It was a lot of emotions, but they were great emotions,” Mindy said. “I mean yes, it was sad what would end up coming, but it was happy emotions to the point where, they are doing all this for us and they didn’t have to.”
The hospital also hired a photographer and a videographer to capture the moment and provided cookies and sparkling grape juice.
The family bought lunch for the hospital staff and anyone who wanted to celebrate; some nurses even came back on their day off just for the ceremony.
“There literally was not a dry eye in that place,” Mindy said. “The whole room was completely packed, down the hallway was packed with nurses, doctors, CNAs, housekeepers, everyone lined up. The CEO was there; everyone came to show how much my mom meant to them.”
As for Angela’s reaction, Mindy said she is unsure if she has ever seen her mother smile so much, especially when they first saw each other wearing their dresses.
After all, Angela was the one who encouraged Mindy to pop the question to her fiancé in the first place “because she absolutely loved Dustin.”
“She was just so happy that she got to go through the whole shebang with me, getting ready, making sure my hair looked good, making sure my makeup looked OK,” Mindy said.
Of course, the tears started flowing as well.
“I think a lot of it was kind of speechless though, too, because we really just didn’t know how to react,” she said.
Mindy and Dustin had an official ceremony April 30 that the rest of their family and friends could attend, and although Angela could not physically be present, the couple made sure she still played a prominent role.
Mindy’s brother Justin stepped in for the mother-daughter dance with Angela’s dress draped over his shoulder. They also set a place for Angela with her photo, her favorite drink, and a personal letter from Riverside CEO Phil Kambic for guests to read.
Chad Garrelts, 49, of Milford, Angela’s husband and Mindy’s father, said the Riverside wedding was a “whole hospital effort,” and that he cannot do or say enough to express how much the care she received meant to the family.
“It meant the world to all of us,” he said.
Chad said the staff did everything possible to give Angela a fighting chance, make her comfortable and prepare her for every step, just like she had done for others as a nurse.
In the end, they made the process easier and helped get Angela to the point where she could come home to see her granddaughter one last time, he said.
“It’s unbelievable how even a smaller community came together for us,” Chad said. “It was unreal.”
Nancy Moore, patient liaison who helped to coordinate the event, estimated the hospital has done four weddings in the 20 years she has worked there, the last one being about seven years ago when an older patient was the groom.
“It’s a rare occasion, and this one was probably the most special,” she said.
Moore said the wedding was a “hospital project,” with everyone from nurses to hospital administration getting involved, and that everyone felt it was “just the right thing to do.”
“It makes me tear up thinking about it,” she said. “It just was so sweet and loving.”
Moore added that it is the hospital’s goal to take care of the whole family, not just the patient.
“We’ve had some tough days here, and this just made it a little better,” she said. “Things are going to be better, and this was a way to give back to a family that was so deserving.”
Jessica Norman, a nurse who helped to coordinate the event, said that Angela confided in the ICU nurses that her goal was to get to her daughter’s wedding.
“Every time we were talking about what our plan was going to be, she said, ‘I just want to see my daughter get married,’” Norman said.
Sadly, the nurses were unsure if Angela would make it to the event or even be able to go home again, so they contacted the family about a ceremony at Riverside.
When the family agreed, the nurses pooled their money, bought decorations, and in 24 hours they converted a hospital room into a makeshift wedding chapel.
“You couldn’t tell it was an ICU room,” Norman said.
Angela got up in her chair for the first time in weeks to get dressed up for the event.
“I am a mom of three, and if it was me in the reverse position of Angie, I would hope somebody would do that for me and my kids someday, and I could only imagine being in Mindy’s shoes not being able to know if your mom was going to be at your wedding,” Norman said. “I have a really good relationship with my mom. I don’t know how I would go through my wedding day without my mom being by my side.”
Norman also recounted Angela’s positive disposition and that she would always have a big smile on her face whenever someone entered the room. She said the nurses were glad they could help give her closure.
“Even as we got her home on hospice, a day or two later, she looked at me and gave me a big hug and said, ‘Thank you. I am so happy I saw Mindy get married.’”
