Daily Journal staff report
Riverside Healthcare and Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will be hosting art shows that feature unique pieces from local artists.
Art 4 Heart
For the past 10 years, Riverside has brought together talented students, healthcare professionals and an artist juror for the opportunity to explore the journey to a healthy heart through an artist’s eye.
The 2021 event will be virtual and will feature 30 pieces from eight schools located throughout the region, with awards presented for multiple categories, including Community Choice.
Riverside Healthcare has posted a photo album with photographs of the artwork to its Facebook page. Community voting in the form of reactions and shares will be accepted through this weekend and will determine the award winner for this category.
This year’s guest juror is Ross Fenton, a graphic artist working in the greater Chicago area. His experience ranges from illustration, fine art, graphic design and print production. He is the illustrator behind the children’s books “Ava the Monster Slayer; A Warrior Who Wears Glasses” and “Cousin Power.”
Riverside will post a video announcing the winners Monday. To view the art and to vote, go to the “Art 4 Heart Virtual Art Show” event page through Riverside Healthcare’s Facebook page.
Melodies of Spring
Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will be hosting a spring art show. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 5, “The Melodies of Spring” will feature new pieces from the gallery’s artists.
Piano students from Olivet Nazarene University will be on site playing music during the opening reception. The art will continue to be on display during the spring.
Many of the artists’ pieces will be for sale with items also available in the gallery’s gift shop. Merchant Street Art Gallery is located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
