KANKAKEE — For about three hours Tuesday afternoon, Riverside Medical Center’s Kankakee campus was on lockdown following a threat made by a patient’s family member.

After working with police, Riverside lifted the lockdown at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when it was determined there was no safety threat to staff or visitors. The incident began shortly after 2 p.m.

“We take these situations very seriously,” said Carl Maronich, Riverside Healthcare spokesman. “The safety of our staff and our patients and visitors is of the utmost importance.

