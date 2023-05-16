Riverside Medical Center

Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Riverside Medical Center bedside nurses are getting a new mobile tool to use on the hospital floor — smartphones.

Riverside Healthcare is providing nurses who work within the inpatient tower or the emergency room with smartphones for checking documents and displaying patient resources in an effort to increase efficiency.

Phase one of the technology rollout will assign 110 smartphones to units across ER and inpatient acute care areas, such as the ICU, rehab and medical units, said Liz Unruh, a marketing communications representative for Riverside.

