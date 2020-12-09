KANKAKEE — Riverside Healthcare has partnered with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide healthy food options for families in need and those with chronic medical conditions. They have been hosting mobile food pantries during the year, and the final event for 2020 is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 23 at Youth For Christ City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee.
“We are addressing the intersection of food insecurity and chronic disease management,” said Sharon McNeil, manager of healthy community and senior programs at Northern Illinois Food Bank. “We partnered with Riverside and [AMITA Health] St. Mary’s in Kankakee to be able to achieve that goal in healthy communities.”
Riverside partnered with Northern Illinois Food Bank earlier this year and has held a mobile food pantry every month since. Each event has been held at the Youth For Christ Life Center and any leftover items, such as produce, Riverside has donated to the youth center.
McNeil stated the turnouts for each mobile food pantry have continued to grow.
“It is the start to a long partnership,” she said of working with Riverside. “We are so grateful that they have allowed us to come and serve there.”
She also noted the recipient feedback has been positive, with many filling out surveys after the fact and giving their thanks for the program.
Clinical experts from Riverside, including registered dietitians, will be available to help participants shop and provide educational support for making a menu. Each mobile food pantry consists of 15 to 20 volunteers from Riverside.
To learn more about Riverside’s RX Mobile Food Pantry, go to riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry.
