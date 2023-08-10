Riverside Medical Center (copy) (copy)

Riverside Medical Center was named in Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2023 edition of “Great Community Hospitals” as well as Becker's “100 hospitals and health systems with great heart programs” list.

 File photo

The Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute has been named to the “100 hospitals and health systems with great heart programs” list by Becker's Hospital Review.

Becker’s annual list identifies top organizations from across the country who are devoted to growing their heart care programs.

“The hospitals and health systems highlighted in Becker’s 'Hospitals and health systems with great heart programs' list are renowned for their exemplary heart care, patient outcomes and leading technologies. Most also perform research that leads to innovative breakthroughs in the field of cardiology,” Becker’s said in a news release.

Recommended for you