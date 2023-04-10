Riverside Healthcare’s annual Scores for Schools program donated more than $12,000 to area high schools for their 2022 fall sports seasons.

“We are so proud of our local high schools for their achievements this year, and Riverside is grateful to be able to celebrate student-athletes and their coaches with this program,” said Riverside Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kyle Benoit in a news release.

Schools have the opportunity to earn $25 for every home varsity football touchdown, $20 for every home volleyball game won, and for those schools without a football program, $10 for every home varsity boys soccer goal.

