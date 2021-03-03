Riverside Healthcare has opened appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday.
Due to current restrictions from the Kankakee County Health Department, appointments are currently only open to patients age 65 and older who live or work in Kankakee County or individuals who are Riverside employees.
Those who are eligible to receive a vaccine at Riverside will need a Riverside MyChart account in order to schedule their vaccine appointment.
Due to limited vaccine supply from the state of Illinois, appointments are expected to fill quickly.
The clinic will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org/vaccine.
