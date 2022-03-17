Riverside Healthcare’s annual Scores for Schools program donated more than $11,000 to area high schools.
“We are so proud of our local high schools for their achievements this year, and Riverside is grateful to be able to celebrate student-athletes and their coaches with this program,” said Kyle Benoit, Riverside senior vice president and COO.
This year’s check presentation event was held at Riverside’s new Orthopedic and Spine Center in Bourbonnais.
Schools have the opportunity to earn $25 for every home varsity football touchdown, $20 for every home volleyball game won, and for those schools without a football program, $10 for every home varsity boys soccer goal.
The participating schools accepted the following amounts:
Beecher High School: $770
Bishop McNamara Catholic High School: $725
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School: $700
Clifton Central High School: $770
Coal City High School: $710
Grace Christian Academy: $160
Grant Park High School: $480
Herscher High School: $555
Iroquois West High School: $695
Kankakee High School: $1,025
Kankakee Trinity Academy: $390
Manteno High School: $440
Momence High School: $695
Peotone High School: $635
Reed-Custer High School: $705
St. Anne High School: $530
Watseka High School: $805
Wilmington High School: $630
