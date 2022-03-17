Daily Journal logo

Riverside Healthcare’s annual Scores for Schools program donated more than $11,000 to area high schools.

“We are so proud of our local high schools for their achievements this year, and Riverside is grateful to be able to celebrate student-athletes and their coaches with this program,” said Kyle Benoit, Riverside senior vice president and COO.

This year’s check presentation event was held at Riverside’s new Orthopedic and Spine Center in Bourbonnais.

Schools have the opportunity to earn $25 for every home varsity football touchdown, $20 for every home volleyball game won, and for those schools without a football program, $10 for every home varsity boys soccer goal.

The participating schools accepted the following amounts:

Beecher High School: $770

Bishop McNamara Catholic High School: $725

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School: $700

Clifton Central High School: $770

Coal City High School: $710

Grace Christian Academy: $160

Grant Park High School: $480

Herscher High School: $555

Iroquois West High School: $695

Kankakee High School: $1,025

Kankakee Trinity Academy: $390

Manteno High School: $440

Momence High School: $695

Peotone High School: $635

Reed-Custer High School: $705

St. Anne High School: $530

Watseka High School: $805

Wilmington High School: $630

