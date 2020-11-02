Riverside Healthcare is at it again.
Kankakee County’s largest employer has been recognized for the job it does — this time with its employees — as it has been named ”Illinois’ Healthiest Employer” by Crain’s Content Studio, which is a division of Crain’s Chicago Business.
“I am proud to say that Riverside’s mission of excellence in caring and focus on health and wellness is entrenched in our culture and beings with our own employees,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside president and CEO.
In presenting the award to Riverside, Brian Marsella, Cigna’s Midwest Market president, noted the highly unusual circumstances of this year’s competition and the importance to build worker resilience in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Focusing on the whole person — body and mind — is essential,” Marsella said.
Riverside employs more than 3,100.
Illinois’ Healthiest Employer is a corporate wellness program which encourages healthy lifestyles through fitness, nutrition, biometric (measurement of an individual’s physical characteristics) and other health-related educational advice emphasizing prevention of illness and prolonging life. More than 8,000 employers of all sizes participate in the program.
Noted Becky Hinrichs, Riverside’s vice president of human resources: “Wellness is something we are very passionate about at Riverside — not only for our patients, but also for our employees and their families, too.”
She noted the hospital’s employee wellness program, REACH (Riverside Employees Actively Choosing Health), provides access to numerous health and wellness opportunities, education and interventional programs. She noted the program is continuously growing and it allows staff to make and maintain real lifestyle changes.
According to the hospital, 85 percent of the hospital’s workforce are engaged in REACH and 74 percent of spouses of staff members utilize this resource as well.
“This has led to a seismic cultural change at Riverside as staff have opted to embrace their own wellbeing and that of others,” Kambic said.
Looking for a great place to live? It looks like Illinois residents would need to head west — as in terms of Colorado.
According to a U.S. World News & World Report 2020-21 survey of the ”Best Places to Live” when comparing the top 150 cities in the U.S. based on population totals, four of the top five cities to live are in Colorado.
The top city to reside is Boulder, Colo. Second on the list is Denver, Colo.; followed by Austin, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Fort Collins, Colo.
The top Illinois site were the Quad Cities region which includes Moline and Rock Island. This region checked in a No. 79. Other Illinois cities on the list are: Peoria, 103; Chicago, 120; and Rockford, 134.
The cities were rated on factors such as places which offered a good economic value, strong job market, high quality of life and net migration. Net migration means whether people are moving to or away from a metro region.
Just as Colorado dominated the list of top places to live, California dominated the worst places to live.
Ranking last of the list is San Juan, Puerto Rico. That location was followed by Visalia, Calif.; Shreveport, La.; Bakersfield, Calif.; and Modesta, Calif.
The Daily Journal’s Lee Provost writes about local business rumors, comings and goings and other notes of interest. Anyone with information to share should contact Provost at lprovost@daily-journal.com or 815-937-3364.
