KANKAKEE — After more than 30 years in business, the Riverside Family Pharmacy inside Riverside Medical Center at 350 N. Wall St. in Kankakee will close at the end of the year.
Riverside Healthcare announced the closing on Monday through a news release. Riverside informed its employees of the closing and will be sending letters to its customers in the upcoming weeks, according to the news release. The pharmacy will close on Dec. 31.
“Larger retail pharmacy chains offer significant advantages to customers, including extended hours, easy-access technologies and nationwide connectedness,” said Patt Vilt, Riverside senior vice president, explaining some of the reasons behind the closing.
The pharmacy opened in 1987. Its closing doesn’t affect Riverside’s inpatient pharmacy operations or the Gift Shop that’s adjacent to the pharmacy.
Vilt said Riverside is working with the pharmacy employees to find them other opportunities within its hospital system.
“We are confident the many retail pharmacies in our community will provide excellent service for those we have been grateful to serve these many years,” Vilt said.
Although national chains CVS and Walgreens announced some pharmacy closing across the U.S. this past year, none of those were in the Kankakee area. Walgreens operates two pharmacies in Kankakee and one in Bourbonnais. CVS has a pharmacy in Kankakee, and there’s a Jewel-Osco Pharmacy in Kankakee and in Bourbonnais.
Some big box stores in the area also operate pharmacies.
According to a story in PharmacyToday.org in March, a number of pharmacies across the U.S. shut their doors.
CVS Health closed 46 under-performing stores in 2019, including some in Missouri, Illinois, California and Texas. The pharmacy was also expected to close another 22 stores in the first quarter of this year. Walgreens announced in August of 2019 that it planned to shutter approximately 200 stores, which make up about 2% of the nearly 9,600 Walgreens in the country.
In addition, while researchers found that the total number of pharmacies in the U.S. grew by 7.8% from 2009 to 2015, that growth was undercut by the collapse of 12.8% of the nearly 75,000 pharmacies operating during this time period, according to the story in PharmacyToday. Independent pharmacies were the most affected, making up 27% of the pharmacies that were closed in urban areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!