KANKAKEE — Once the first vaccines for COVID-19 reach the two Kankakee-based hospitals, staff will have four days to administer what could be as many as 1,500 doses to frontline healthcare staff.
Early indications are Riverside Healthcare could be assigned up to 1,000 of the doses and AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital up to 500, officials note.
Long-term care facilities, of which there are 31 in Kankakee County, are also to be part of the first wave of vaccine recipients.
Time will be of the essence when distributing the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine that’s currently seeking FDA approval because it must be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit and will start to degrade after it reaches normal refrigeration temperatures of slightly above freezing.
Once the Pfizer-produced vaccines have been thawed, local hospital staffs have about four days to administer the inoculation before the vaccine can no longer be used.
With so many unknowns still at play, hospital officials are still not exactly sure when the Pfizer-produced vaccines will be available, although they are anticipated to be on hand this coming week, or the following week at the very latest, should the FDA grant emergency use.
These vaccinations are a two-shot therapy, with the second shot coming 21 days after the first.
Another vaccine looking for approval within the next 10 days — this one from Moderna — is also a two-shot dosage, with the second shot coming 28 days after the first shot, noted Dr. Michael Kelleher, chairman of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee for AMITA Health.
The limited number of vaccinations coming to Illinois — some 109,000 in total — means this medication is precious. Approximately 23,000 of the vaccinations will head to Chicago and the remaining 86,000 are to be distributed to the rest of the state by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“That means if we don’t want to waste any vaccine, we must have people scheduled carefully so we can make the most use of all the vaccinations,” Kelleher said. “We will not have enough to even vaccinate all our frontline workers.”
Vaccinating frontline workers, such as doctors, nurses or basically anyone dealing with COVID-19 diagnosed people, will be highly recommended by the healthcare industry, but it is not mandatory.
Kelleher is hoping these workers — as well as the general public — understand the vaccination is a way of safeguarding the population and will accept the medical community’s help.
As a pediatric intensive care physician, Kelleher said he has witnessed many children suffer because parents choose not to have them vaccinated.
“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “People just don’t understand the mass illnesses vaccines prevent. For some reason we have a very anti-science attitude in our country and I don’t know where this comes from.”
Kathy O’Grady, Riverside Healthcare’s vice president of clinical services, said the hospital has been working on its vaccination program for three months. She said the process is now in overdrive. She wants the entire process in place and ready for Monday, hoping the vaccinations could be ready to distribute at that time.
O’Grady noted those front-line workers will be scheduled every 10 minutes — or about 175 people a day — during the four-day window to receive the vaccination. The clinic where the shots will be distributed will be open 12 hours a day. The shot will be given in a similar fashion to the flu vaccine, meaning a shot in the shoulder.
Other hospital employees will be like the rest of the public. They will be get their vaccination through Kankakee County Health Department’s distribution program.
And once the vaccines is approved and its distribution begins, that doesn’t mean the public can discard their face masks, social distancing and hand washing, officials say.
O’Grady said the much-discussed “herd immunity” effect — meaning when enough of the public have the vaccination to make the spread of the virus unlikely — will likely not take place until months after the vaccine begin to make its way to the public. In other words, don’t discard the face coverings or stop practicing social distancing and thorough hand washing just yet.
“We’ve lived with masks for this long, why not a little longer?” she said. “Let’s work together to get through this so we can return to normal as soon as possible.”
Kelleher described all of this as a “daunting undertaking.” He noted the politicizing of the virus and the pandemic has only helped to make what was already a massive undertaking to something even more difficult.
“But I’m optimistic,” he said. “I just want people to know that can’t get comfortable until we have herd immunity. We won’t have to wear a mask forever, but longer than we would like to.”
