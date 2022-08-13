KANKAKEE — There will be a change in how Riverside Healthcare will provide ambulance service starting Sept. 15, at least when it comes to Kankakee County’s southern township of Otto.

Because of consolidation of its ambulance services, Riverside will reduce the number of fire protection districts it serves with around-the-clock emergency crews by one — from eight to seven — within Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

“We are continually looking at ways we can improve the care we provide,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside’s president and CEO. “By reviewing some of our procedures and using more advanced technology, we believe Riverside Ambulance can better meet the needs of the region by providing service differently.”

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

