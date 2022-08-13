KANKAKEE — There will be a change in how Riverside Healthcare will provide ambulance service starting Sept. 15, at least when it comes to Kankakee County’s southern township of Otto.
Because of consolidation of its ambulance services, Riverside will reduce the number of fire protection districts it serves with around-the-clock emergency crews by one — from eight to seven — within Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
“We are continually looking at ways we can improve the care we provide,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside’s president and CEO. “By reviewing some of our procedures and using more advanced technology, we believe Riverside Ambulance can better meet the needs of the region by providing service differently.”
Those differences will include Riverside adopting a method of splitting the fire protection districts up for ambulance coverage.
But while the health care provider will not staff Otto Township with an ambulance service nor with on-site paramedics or emergency medical technicians as it has for many years, the administration notes neighboring ambulance stations in Herscher, St. Anne, Ashkum and Bradley will respond to those calls.
In addition to those locations, Riverside operates ambulances in Gilman, Watseka and Momence.
OTTO TWP. CONCERNS
The response time for ambulances in the area likely will increase, and that fact has Otto Township Supervisor Bill Cavanaugh concerned.
“It’s a very bad deal,” Cavanaugh said of Riverside’s plan. “I don’t know why this has happened. They have lost people and now they are short of help. In my opinion, this is very negative for the community.”
Riverside has stressed the response times will remain within Illinois Department of Public Health requirements.
The Otto Township Fire Protection District once had its own ambulance service, but when Riverside expanded their services many years ago, Otto disbanded its ambulance service from the fire protection district.
Kambic stressed the township will remain part of the health care system’s coverage area.
“It’s a logistics thing. We are still providing coverage, but just in a different manner.”
Al Ponton, Riverside’s EMS manager, said the move simply is consolidation.
And while some many view this move as one of the many effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ponton said that is not entirely the case.
FEWER EMTS, PARAMEDICS
He noted there have been fewer people entering the 12-month EMT program Riverside operates through Kankakee Community College. He did note enrollment has increased for the upcoming semester, as 24 students have committed to the course.
The health care system had been contemplating this move for the past few months.
For an ambulance to be operated, it must have at least one licensed paramedic on board. To operate an ambulance station, there must be a minimum of two people per ambulance for each shift. That fact translates to rotations of six people. The shifts are operated as 24 hours on duty, followed by 48 hours off duty.
Kathy O’Grady, Riverside’s vice president of clinical services, said staffing off-site ambulance locations has been an ongoing situation for several years. She noted the hospital has been talking about staffing concerns since 2018.
“Everywhere you see people have job openings,” Kambic said. “I don’t know where the people have gone. We have challenges like every hospital in recruiting people.”
The administration said overtime pay had become excessive because of the ambulance manpower shortages.
“This model of extended shifts could not continue,” Ponton noted.
Ascension St. Mary Hospital in Kankakee dropped its system-funded ambulance service about 15 years ago. Currently, Elite Ambulance Services in Bradley provides Ascension St. Mary’s ambulance service.
‘NO EASY ANSWER’
Riverside anticipates a “seamless transition” come Sept. 15.
The health care system began discussions with area fire chiefs two months ago regarding this change.
Scott O’Brien, Manteno’s fire chief since January 2008, said similar to Manteno, ambulances will cover their community first, and “then our neighbors as needed.”
Similar to Riverside’s administration, O’Brien said shortages in personnel are nothing new. He said this has been a crisis for several years.
“We are always trying to find ways to do more with less. This is a crisis which can’t be quickly solved. There is a nationwide ambulance shortage.
“People think you just call 911, and we just show up. People don’t care about this issue until they make that call and they have to wait a half hour to 45 minutes for an ambulance to show up. People don’t realize how severe this problem is,” O’Brien said.
He noted numerous fire district referendums have been placed on the ballots in Kankakee County during the past several years. They have been met with defeat and, in many cases, overwhelming defeat.
“Riverside has been subsidizing this service for a long time,” O’Brien said. “They are not getting back what they put in. ... This is a complex problem. There is no easy answer.”
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
